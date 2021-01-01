Prince William and Prince Harry have a long way to go before healing their rift, a royal commentator has said.The brothers will reunite on Thursday (July 1) for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace.

The occasion marks what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘long way to go’ before healing ‘rift’

Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “There is a serious public rift between the once inseparable brothers.

“The revival of the bullying claims against Meghan in the serialisation of a new book, the controversy over whether the Queen gave permission for the use of Lilibet, which she was called by her intimates, for their daughter and Harry’s attacks on his upbringing in the recent interview with Oprah in their series on mental health, all are extremely unhelpful.

“They will be together on 1st July to unveil the statue to their beloved mother.

“It might just be the beginning of a reconciliation but there is a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, Mr Fitzwilliams said a reconciliation between the brothers may not happen until the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death next year.

He added: “Who can say anything meaningful to Harry if it will immediately appear in the media thereafter?

“It seems more likely to me that some sort of reconciliation, if it happens, might occur during the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death next year.”

Meanwhile, the brothers will reportedly give separate speeches at the event on Thursday.