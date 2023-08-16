Prince Harry won’t speak with Kate Middleton ‘without Meghan’s blessing

Royal analyst Kinsey Schofield countered recent claims by The Mirror suggesting that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, aged 41, holds secret late-night phone calls to offer sympathy to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, 38.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with senior members of the royal family has been tense, particularly since their 2020 decision to step back from their roles.

Discussing the matter on her podcast “To Di For Daily”, Schofield expressed skepticism about Prince Harry interacting with Kate privately without Meghan Markle’s consent. “Given the current family dynamics, I can’t see Harry reaching out to Catherine without Meghan being aware,” she remarked.

Schofield also noted that Prince William and Middleton, both 41, have purposefully distanced themselves from the Sussexes’ controversies, emphasizing their commitment to their royal duties.

She told Fox News, “Much of William’s discontent with Harry can be attributed to the Sussexes’ candid revelations about Kate to Oprah and in Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’.”

The royal commentator added, “Catherine holds immense regard for Prince William’s sentiments and is unlikely to act behind his back.”

Requests for comments were sent to representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Kensington Palace by The Post.

Following the much-discussed Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, where Meghan Markle spoke candidly about the royal family, an unnamed source told OK! Magazine that Middleton remains deeply hurt and is unwilling to change her stance on the matter.

The insider stated, “The Sussexes never rectified their misrepresentations. While William grapples with the situation given the familial ties, Kate has made her position clear.”

The tensions were further exacerbated when Harry labeled William as his “arch-nemesis” in his book “Spare”. During its promotion, Harry remarked to Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” about the undercurrents of rivalry between them, alluding to the “heir and spare” dynamic.