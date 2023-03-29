Olivia Wilde Seen With Her ex Jason Sudeikis as Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Kiss

A lot occurred in renowned relationship news over the weekend, and we’re here to keep you up to date. If you haven’t already heard, singer Harry Styles was caught kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo. Yes, you read that correctly.

Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, was seen cheering on her boy at a soccer game, where she reunited with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. While the director of Don’t Worry, Darling and the Ted Lasso actress are presently involved in a custody fight over their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, the couple appeared to be amicable at their son’s soccer game together on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The two were photographed sitting together, chatting, smiling, and hugging at their cars before parting ways after the game. Meanwhile, Wilde’s ex-boyfriend Styles was spotted kissing Ratajkowski behind a white van after a show for his worldwide “Love on Tour” tour in Tokyo. Styles and Ratajkowski embraced in the streets of Tokyo before dancing together, according to the video released by the Daily Mail.

Surprisingly, the two women were pictured together two weeks ago at a 2023 Oscars afterparty. Styles and Wilde called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship in November 2022. According to People, sources close to both parties verified that the “As It Was” performer, 28, and the Book Smart director, 38, were “taking a break” due to “different priorities that are keeping them apart,” according to a friend of the pair.

Although the split has been said to be “very amicable,” the decision comes after the two endured an unprecedented amount of drama surrounding the release of their film Don’t Worry Darling. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” said the People source. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Wilde and Styles inspired romance rumors soon after shooting started, leading onlookers to believe that her relationship with Styles overlapped with the end of her time with Sudeikis.“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.

Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.

We were raising two kids during the lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”