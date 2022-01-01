Nikki Bella stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

WWE star Nikki Bella is stunning in a super-leggy minidress as she delivers her date night look on Instagram. The 38-year-old podcaster and reality favorite updated her account on Monday for a paid promo earning her some top-up cash, also putting on a loved-up display with beau Artem Chigvintsev.

Thrilling fans, the Total Bellas star wowed as she flaunted her killer pins in a hot red look, and fans left her over 19,000 likes in under an hour.

Nikki Bella wows for the ‘best’ date night ever

Nikki’s snaps showed her in partnership with Direct TV and posing with Artem under an illuminated sign. The happy couple, who share a son together, were hugging, with Nikki wowing in a sleeveless, high-necked, and thigh-skimming minidress.

Pairing her figure-flaunting number with sneakers as she also wore a cute white bucket hat, the sister to Brie Bella sent out a gorgeous smile and a reminder that she and Dancing With the Stars partner Artem are rock-solid, calling it the “Best.Date.Night.EVER!” Fans even saw the two smooching nose-to-nose in an adorable photo with a swipe right.

Taking to her caption, the mom of one wrote:

“Loved getting all dressed up with my love @theartemc for a night in #DIRECTVspace at Neon Carnival! 💕 Officially checked off the bucket list! ✅ We danced (a lot!), met amazing people, played games, soaked in the full pink super moon, and just let go and had such an incredibly fun night out!! Sooo can’t wait to do it again! 🥰 #DIRECTVspace @directv #ad.”

Nikki Bella shares touching Easter photos

Nikki’s post comes shortly after she updated followers to mark Easter. Sharing touching snaps of son Matteo with Artem, plus family throwbacks, she honored the calendar date, writing:

“Hope today was filled with so much love, light, and reflection. It wasn’t my traditional Easter Sunday but it was still a meaningful one because I got to be with my fiancé and son and still honor my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” She added: “He is with me everywhere I go and I wouldn’t be here without him. We love you Jesus! ‘He rises.’”

Nikki is followed by 10.3 million on Instagram. She’s now a judge on America’s Got Talent Extreme, also hosting her The Bellas Podcast every Wednesday. Celebrities keeping tabs on her Insta include Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari, plus fellow WWE star Carmella.