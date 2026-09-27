Sarah Ferguson’s close friend reveals truth behind cancelled tell-all

Sarah Ferguson has long been rumored to be working on a tell-all memoir, with some reports suggesting she came within “days away” of signing a book deal.

Those claims were publicly denied by her representative, who stated that Fergie has “no plans to write any tell-all memoir.” However, a close friend of the former Duchess of York suggests that privately, the situation may be different.

In an interview with Storm Huntley, Lizzie Cundy confirmed that Sarah does indeed “want to tell her side” of the story.

“There are a lot of areas Sarah wants to talk about, from Diana’s death, Meghan and Harry, and I have to say – I think people will want to read it and hear it,” Cundy said.

Huntley also asked Cundy what Ferguson might do if her attempt to share her story were to backfire, drawing comparisons to the fallout experienced by her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after his own public missteps.

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Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are once again under scrutiny as new details emerge about life behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“I think she’s learnt a lot of lessons from what happened to Andrew,” Cundy said. “She feels she is queen of the comebacks.”

Cundy noted that Ferguson has always been distinct from Andrew in the public eye, pointing to reasons why the late Queen Elizabeth II was fond of her. Previous reports have indicated that Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are concerned about what their mother might do or say in an effort to revive her public image.

“She was very different, a breath of fresh air when she came into the royal family,” Cundy said. “But look, she’s got to tell the truth. And I’ve always said, as I’ve said on your show many times, she needs to put the victims first. And let’s see what happens.”

As of now, no official confirmation of a memoir deal has been made, and Ferguson’s representative maintains that no such project is in the works. Still, according to those close to her, the former Duchess appears intent on eventually sharing her own account of the events that have shaped her public life — including her connections to Diana, Princess of Wales, and the ongoing royal family dynamics involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Whether that account ever takes the form of a published memoir remains to be seen, but friends like Cundy suggest it’s a matter of when, not if, Ferguson decides to speak more openly about her past.