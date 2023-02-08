Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay ‘finalize divorce’ after cheating claims: ‘I will work through our challenges’

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay formally split six months after she accused him of having a kid with another woman. According to Independent reports. Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay were awarded a “total divorce” on January 26, according to court records obtained by People magazine.

A judge in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County authorized the divorce. Renay previously accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her and “fathering a child with another woman” in July. She filed for divorce the following month after making an Instagram post in which she stated she was ready to leave the relationship after “eight years of lies and deception”.

According to TMZ, Renay will get a one-time payment of $1.6 million (£1.33 million) for their property, as well as one of the four homes they shared. In addition, the business owner will receive $20,000 (£16,600) to cover moving expenses. According to reports, Ne-Yo will keep their Bentley Bentayga but will pay his ex-wife $150,000 (£124,710) to purchase her own car.

According to the magazine, the “Sexy Love” singer will also pay $12,000 (£9,970) each month in child support, as well as school expenses and $5,000 (£4,100) per month in alimony for three years. The couple also allegedly promised not to introduce new love partners to their children unless they are engaged, married, or have received approval from each other.

In her Instagram post last summer, Renay wrote: “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Ne-Yo responded to her allegations with a statement that said: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect my and my family’s privacy at this time.” Ne-Yo and Renay married in 2016 and have three children together: Shaffer Chimere Jr, six, Roman Alexander-Raj, four, and Isabella Rose, two. The couple announced their divorce in February 2020, but they reconciled four months later. They remarried in Las Vegas in April 2022.