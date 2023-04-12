Melania Trump Is 'Not Interested' Participating in Donald Trump's Life

Donald Trump is still in the 2024 presidential race despite his indictment last week and calls from Republican Party members to abandon his campaign. However, the former president is having difficulty convincing his family members to support him.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have made it clear from the start that they are leaving politics for good, and it appears that another member of the Trump family is following them: Melania Trump. Because she is no longer interested in her husband’s White House ambitions don’t expect to see her by his side at public speeches or rallies.

“Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” an insider told People. “It is not comfortable for her.” Melania’s interests have always focused on her 17-year-old son, Barron, and her privileged life away from the public eye. Her secure haven lies behind Mar-a-Lago’s walls and gates, where few outsiders can bother her.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” they added. She’s been willing to attend at club events with Donald Trump, such as the Easter lunch on Sunday, but don’t expect to see her at any judicial proceedings.

“At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight,” the source noted about Melania only doing what is “expected” of her. “Melania’s normally quiet and in-the-background manner has served her well in the series of scandals plaguing her husband,” they concluded.

“I assume this will continue.” This might be one of the reasons Tiffany Trump, his youngest daughter, has emerged as a fresh face in the inner circle. Donald Trump needs all the help he can get since he is fighting fights on several fronts, and numerous members of his family are already exhausted from the struggle.

This article originally appeared in Yahoo has been updated.