Gisele Bündchen lets loose at Carnival in Brazil, flaunts toned abs while Tom Brady takes family holiday

Gisele Bündchen exuded joy while celebrating Carnival Sunday in Brazil, wearing a Brahma Beer shirt she changed into a crop top, showing her rock-hard abs.

The Brazilian supermodel celebrated with friends in her home country, posing on the red carpet and sipping on a huge coconut drink.

Carnival is a multi-day festival that always starts the Friday before Ash Wednesday. Bündchen has been a frequent attendee over the years.

(Splash News)

According to Fox News, the 42-year-old showed off her abs by transforming her ordinary t-shirt into an off-the-shoulder, scoop-neck crop top. She paired it with white pants and a thin black belt.

The look is reminiscent of Bündchen’s Carnival dress from 2004 when she wore a red Brahma Beer shirt with white pants and a thin belt.

At this year’s event, Bündchen was seen waving to the throng beneath her while watching the march of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai.

In one shot, the model is seen holding a large coconut in one hand while enjoying the company of her pals as well as the festivities.

(Splash News)

Another image shows a lively Bündchen pointing to something or someone in the crowd.

The mother of two shared a pre-festival meeting with a big group of friends on Instagram, where she expressed her excitement for Carnival in her native language of Portuguese.

Her children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, were not there since they are now on vacation with their father, Tom Brady, and their older brother and his eldest son, Jack.

Brady, from whom Bündchen divorced after 13 years in October, has been posting photos with all three of his children from the ski slopes, among family friends, enjoying a variety of snow-like activities.