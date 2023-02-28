Hoda Kotb Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Hope’ Amid Mysterious ‘Today’ Show Absence

In light of the fact that Hoda Kotb, 58, has been absent from the air for almost a week, some of her followers are worried. On February 27, she took to Instagram to offer a message about “hope” and added two love emojis to the description. In the picture, “Choose Hope” was written against a background of a setting sun. On Monday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the mother of two was momentarily replaced by Sheinelle Jones, 44, who appeared with Jenna Bush Hager, 41.

Several of her 2.2 million Instagram followers expressed their worries in the comments section after she shared the message with them. Without you, the Today Show just isn’t the same! Yet, if they are letting you leave, wow, I hope you’re okay.

Those that watch Today are going to leave like flies. We Admire Hoda. One follower said, “Hoda and her family, I wish you all the best,” while another added, “Find it tough to watch with you not being there.” “I hope everything is OK for you and your family. They said, “Miss seeing you in the morning.

According to Decider, the TV personality had a “scheduled absence” on President’s Day last Monday, but she was also missing on February 24. Honda is off today, her co-host Savannah Guthrie, 51, said to the audience on Friday’s program of TODAY, adding, “Hoda’s had the morning off.”

Although the 58-year-absence old’s from work last week was disclosed, neither Savannah, Hoda nor the network have provided an explanation. Sheinelle and presenter Willie Geist, both 47, have been stepping in for the brunette beauty during her temporary absence.

Honda has been active on social media in the last week while being absent, posting several mysterious comments. The I Really Needed This Today author posted a few remarks on Instagram praising “strong women” and “brave individuals” after celebrating Hannah Kotb’s 16th birthday on February 18. Her message was sent on February 22 and stated, “Here’s to courageous ladies.

One day you will see exactly how brave you have been. May we get to know them? May we embody them. May we bring them up? Lastly, Hoda published a message that said, “Sometimes miracles are just nice individuals with loving hearts,” before her post on “hope.” It is currently unknown when she will make a comeback TODAY.

In 2018, the Virginia Tech alum joined the popular NBC news show as Savannah’s co-host. She not only started hosting the first two hours of the program, but she also still does so for the fourth. Hoda is now officially the co-anchor of Today, so we are starting the new year off correctly, Savannah said at the time. I’m overjoyed because this has to be NBC News’ most well-liked choice ever. Hoda joined NBC News’ Dateline in 1998, and throughout the course of the previous 25 years, she has grown to be well-known.