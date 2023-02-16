Megan Fox Reacted to Fan Suggestion Machine Gun Kelly cheated on ‘Sophie’ before deactivating her Instagram account

Megan Fox didn’t simply spark split rumors when she deactivated her Instagram account during her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. Prior to leaving the app over the weekend, the actress, 36, reacted to a social media user who accused the singer, 32, of cheating.

“He probably got with Sophie,” the fan commented on Fox’s pic on Sunday, February 12. She subsequently fired back, “Maybe I got with Sophie.” Many fans think Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd is referring to him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which starts in May 2022.

“Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” she told NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get-go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.” Lloyd, who has been dating drummer Christopher Painter since 2018, has yet to publicly respond to the remark, according to Page Six.

US Weekly contacted Fox and Kelly’s representatives after the Jennifer’s Body star shared a series of photos, including a video of burning letters, alongside lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me.”

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the post read.

According to an insider, the couple, who have been dating since 2020, got into a “big fight in Arizona” during the Super Bowl. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the source explained.

While a second insider told Us that the “Bloody Valentine” singer “seemed off” at the event without Fox, a third source said he “seemed distracted at the party, but not on stage.” Kelly and Fox have been engaged since January 2022.

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she captioned the engagement post. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated by the love. And the karma.

Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.” Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for over 10 years, with whom she had three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.