Megan Fox publicly reveals that she is bisexual

The spectacular actress decided to voice important information in honor of the Month of Pride.

Transformers star Megan Fox made an important announcement in honor of LGBT Pride Month. Megan, who has started a new relationship with musician Coulson Baker, admitted that she has been bisexual for two decades.

After Fox was accidentally caught in the company of a musician, special attention was riveted to the couple. Any joint social exit of Megan and Coulson is marked by heated discussions.

Now the couple will again find themselves in the epicenter of gossip because it became obvious to everyone that Fox’s personal life was and remains very turbulent.

On Monday, June 28, Megan posted a photo on her personal Instagram page, in which she boasted of a manicure made in the color of the LGBT flag. The frame contained the same secret signature.

“I’ve been bisexual for two decades now,” Fox admitted.

“Honey, you made me realize that many of us have this trait,” “God, I knew! I knew! ”,“ Our Queen B ”,“ I am proud of her ”,“ Can I be her girlfriend now? ” – fans showed a mixed reaction in the comments.