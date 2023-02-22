Kristin Cavallari says she’s been attracting ‘a lot of married men’ since divorce

Kristin Cavallari’s direct messages have been filled with spam from the incorrect individuals. The “Laguna Beach” star said that “a lot of married men” had sought her out following her separation from Jay Cutler on a recent edition of Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast.

The 36-year-old began to describe her dating history by saying, “Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship since I’m attracting all of these unavailable men.”

“I received a lot of people who were 29 years old. I’ve dated a few 20-somethings, and I thought, “This is absurd.” I need someone that has a lot of experience.

Cutler and Cavallari, who were married for over seven years and had three kids together (Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7), split in 2020.

Now that she’s back in the dating world, Kristin Cavallari claims it’s difficult to meet people who share her objectives, especially when they’re younger and want to establish a family.

I’m not going to have any more kids. I can’t imagine going back and starting again now that my baby is seven years old. To go back and have another one would be really challenging for me. Well, maybe, but I don’t think so unless I discovered the crazy love of my life and he wanted one and didn’t have any.

The reality star acknowledges that, despite her desire to find a partner, she is prioritizing herself and placing “higher standards” on possible suitors. She said that she didn’t mean to imply that I wasn’t dating or talking to certain folks. But it’s okay, I simply don’t feel ready for something significant right now.

Since her divorce from the NFL player, the “Hills” actress has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye, musician Chase Rice, and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron. Despite this, Cavallari has vowed to quit dating athletes due to their hectic schedules and her motherly obligations.

The “Uncommon James” creator made fun of her love of sports and explained which sports she can tolerate on the “Back to the Beach” podcast last month.

“This is our understanding. I dated a hockey player. Right now my life, schedule is more significant to me. Baseball, as a result, they are always on the go. They’re never around in basketball. Football is logical. While they frequently travel for hockey, it is feasible.

I don’t think I want to date another athlete, she said, adding, “To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’ll regret later.”