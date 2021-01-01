Martha Stewart Just Gave An Update On Her Health Status

Martha Stewart just revealed some heartbreaking news: the 79-year-old celebrity has suffered a painful injury and needed surgery.

She shared a post on Instagram detailing her health status, sharing that she had ruptured her Achilles tendon “a while ago.” Stewart did not say exactly when she sustained the injury.

“Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car,” Stewart wrote of her injury. “Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again.”

Stewart recently had surgery on her leg to repair the tendon. She explained that she had tried to wait for the injury to heal on her own, to no avail. She went to NYU Langone for the surgery, sharing her post while she was recovering afterward.

The procedure took three hours, and Stewart’s recovery will be even more tedious. She said that she is now recuperating at home and will have to “lay still with leg elevated” for two weeks. After this, she will be on crutches for at least four weeks.

Stewart also shared that she has tried out a new healing mat, at the recommendation of her yoga instructor. It is a full-size heating mat with fine restorative qualities. Perfect for tired, wounded, recovering, or ill patients,” she explained.