Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hamptons Arrival Ignites Intrigue About His Mysterious New Woman

According to Pagesix, Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” made a stylish arrival in the Hamptons over the weekend. Accompanied by a mysterious woman, the 48-year-old actor was seen disembarking from a helicopter. Sporting a casual travel outfit, DiCaprio wore a white T-shirt, grey shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

His companion, on the other hand, showcased her own fashion flair. She wore a bralette top paired with a leather bomber jacket, complemented by beige slouchy pants and heels. To maintain anonymity, she concealed her face with a hat and sunglasses.

Leonardo DiCaprio touched down in the Hamptons over the weekend with a mystery woman. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

This sighting follows DiCaprio’s recent visit to Paris, where he spent time with model Neelam Gill and his close friend Tobey Maguire. The trio was spotted enjoying a late-night meal at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli. Joining the 28-year-old Gill and the 47-year-old Maguire were Maguire’s children, Ruby (16) and Otis (14). DiCaprio’s niece, Normandie (16), was also present, creating a pleasant and familial atmosphere.

As DiCaprio continues to make headlines with his social outings, fans and onlookers eagerly anticipate his next move in both his personal and professional life.

Initially, Gill and DiCaprio were seen in May when they dined at the upscale Chiltern Firehouse in London with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.