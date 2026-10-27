Kris Jenner faces criticism for wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s vintage cloak

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have faced online criticism after Jenner wore a vintage cloak that belonged to late Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor to the premiere of All’s Fair season two at the Rome Film Festival on October 24.

Jenner, 70, attended the event in Italy alongside the cast of the Hulu legal drama, including her daughter Kim Kardashian, who is also an executive producer. Jenner wore an archival Tiziani Roma velvet cloak decorated with diamond scorpions, paired with white gloves.

Taylor originally wore the custom-made garment in 1969 at Princess Grace of Monaco’s 40th birthday party, which had a Scorpio theme. The cloak was later sold at a Christie’s auction in 2011 for $60,000.

Following Jenner’s appearance, social media users criticised the decision to wear the late actress’s clothing. One commenter wrote, “Why can’t they just wear their own stuff instead of desecrating all the clothing items that real icons have actually worn”.

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Another described the choice as “insulting”, while others questioned the family’s use of clothing and accessories associated with deceased celebrities.

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The criticism also referenced Kardashian’s previous appearances in items linked to famous figures. In 2022, she wore Marilyn Monroe’s crystal-embellished dress to the Met Gala.

Monroe had worn the gown while singing “Happy Birthday” to US President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian also purchased a Cartier watch belonging to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at auction for $379,500 in 2017.