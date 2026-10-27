Chrishell Stause confirms split from G Flip in emotional statement

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip have separated after more than four years together and three years of marriage. Both confirmed the breakup in Instagram statements on October 26, 2026.

Stause, 45, shared the news in an emotional video, explaining that she and G Flip, 33, had agreed to handle their separation with love and respect. She also acknowledged that she still loves the singer despite their decision to part ways.

“G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Stause said.

The actress explained that she was struggling to process the separation and admitted to feeling like a failure. However, she reflected on their relationship positively, describing their time together as an important part of her life.

“I will always love G, and I don’t ever really see that changing,” she said, adding that both deserved happiness despite the painful ending.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

G Flip also addressed the split in a statement, confirming that the pair were no longer together after four years. The musician said they would always share a special connection and cherish their memories, while asking fans to respect their privacy during the difficult period.

The former couple first met on Halloween in 2021 and later reconnected. Stause publicly confirmed their relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion special in May 2022, revealing that G Flip is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

In May 2023, the pair married in a private Las Vegas ceremony, later sharing footage from their wedding on Instagram. Stause celebrated their relationship at the time, praising G Flip’s kindness, humour and musical talent.

Their separation marks the end of a relationship that attracted significant attention from fans of Selling Sunset and G Flip’s music career. Both have expressed continued affection for each other while navigating the breakup privately.