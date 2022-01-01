Fans mock Kim Kardashian for her latest photoshop fail

Supermodel Kim Kardashian is once again facing photoshop accusations and this time fans have been claiming that she altered her latest snaps taken on a luxury yacht.

The SKIMS founder, 41, turned to her Instagram on Monday and posted a series of gorgeous pictures in which she was seen rocking a sheer black catsuit, underneath a glitzy matching silver top and mini skirt.

The aspiring lawyer wore her bleach blonde hair scraped back, with dark sunglasses concealing most of her face whilst posing against the railings of the lavish yacht.

“Bad News-Nothing lasts forever. Good News- Nothing lasts forever,” The Kardashians starlet cryptically captioned the post.

While many fans complimented the ramp queen for her gorgeous figure, some eagle-eyed fans speculated whether she had tweaked the pictures.

Many internet users noticed how Kim’s belly button looked odd in the images, with the distorted railings in the background.

“Photoshopped the hell outta this pic,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another one commented, “She’s hot with or without photoshop so why does it matter if she did.”

A third commented: “Kim done photoshopped her whole hips off, yup bbl era is over.”