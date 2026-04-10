Prince William called uncle Andrew to offer condolences after his titles were stripped

Prince William reportedly reached out to his uncle, the former Prince Andrew, with a personal call to offer condolences after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, according to a new biography of Queen Elizabeth II.

The book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman claims that William phoned Andrew after King Charles removed the disgraced royal’s titles in October 2025. The gesture, the biography suggests, left the former prince “very touched”.

Andrew was stripped of his titles amid ongoing controversy over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a saga that has long dogged his public image and ties to the royal family.

The move by King Charles, which included removing Andrew’s titles and honours, was part of a broader effort to distance the monarchy from the scandal.

William’s gesture, the biography of the late Queen suggests, left Andrew “very touched” (Photo by Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Despite long‑reported tensions between William and Andrew, including past disputes over Andrew’s conduct and concerns about his effect on the royal reputation, the biography notes that William still reached out personally following the dramatic stripping of titles.

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William has historically taken a firm stance on Andrew’s continued involvement in royal duties and was reportedly supportive of decisive action after Andrew’s controversial 2019 BBC interview, which drew widespread criticism.

The reported call underscores the complicated dynamics within the British royal family as it continues to navigate fallout from one of its biggest modern scandals. Observers say William’s gesture may reflect both family loyalty and a desire to draw a line under years of controversy before taking the throne himself.

As Andrew’s situation evolves, the former prince has also faced other consequences from the Epstein scandal, including being excluded from recent royal events and relocating to a more isolated estate on the Sandringham grounds.

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