Princess Kate’s behavior ‘shuts down Meghan’s hug claim’ during the latest engagement: “Spontaneous hugs, no prompting”

Kate, Princess of Wales, appeared to ‘shut down’ Meghan Markle’s allegations during a recent engagement. Kate, 41, went to the Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday (February 8). The Princess of Wales was present to greet Army Officer Captain Preet Chandi’s return from her solo Antarctic expedition.

Last month, Captain Candi set a new world record for the greatest unsupported solo Polar expedition. Kate was the expedition’s patron. Aww how lovely, a spontaneous hug, our Princess gets it right every time. According to Entertainment Daily reported, Kate met Captain Chandi in a comforting hug when they met today.

As Captain Chandi reached Kate to shake her hand, the duchess went in for a hug. The sweet moment thrilled royal fans, with one saying, “Spontaneous hugs, no prompting.” Another wrote: “Aww how lovely, a spontaneous hug, our Princess gets it right every time.” Someone else commented: “Aw love this!! Catherine and Preet are genuinely happy to meet each other.”

Meanwhile, many laughed about the hug after Meghan Markle earlier said that Kate and her husband, Prince William were not huggers. One fan quipped: “Hang on! She’s not a ‘hugger’! Meghan implied that! It must be true!” Another said: “And Markle wants us to believe Catherine is not a hugger!!!!”

What did Meghan say about William and Kate?

Meghan spoke about one of her first meetings with Kate when she asked the couple to dinner during her Netflix docu-series with Prince Harry. She explained: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.” Meghan added: “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides.”