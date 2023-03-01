Kate Middleton has a strict condition for Prince George in ‘key’ Coronation role for King Charles: “Expect Charlotte in a dainty coronet”

Everyone around the country will be watching as King Charles and Queen Camilla‘s official Coronation takes place in a few months. Members of the royal family, including the future king to the throne Prince William, will play key parts in the historic day.

And he isn’t the only potential King expected to attend the grand ceremony on May 6. His nine-year-old son, Prince George, whom he shares with his wife Kate, will almost certainly be present to see his grandfather’s crowning.

According to the Mirror, Charles is keen for his eldest grandchild to participate in the event. Yet, it has been said that the royal sprog’s parents, William and Kate Middleton, have set a strict limit on the part he will play.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet with Charles and Camilla soon to explore a position for George. And even while all are said to be anxious for him to partake, William and Kate allegedly want the position to not “subject him to overwhelming scrutiny”.

If the nine-year-old does part in the historical event, he will break with precedent, since the last two ceremonies’ young heirs (Charles and late Elizabeth II) did not participate and instead watched from the congregation.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Sunday Times: “Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember. It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”

According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess’s younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be among those in the audience at Westminster Abbey. Historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror that history refers to children wearing finery with adults at the Coronation.

She said: “George alongside siblings Charlotte and Louis will be a big visual pull at the coronation – just as Prince Charles was at his mother’s. “Expect Charlotte in a dainty coronet [small crown] – perhaps even the one the late Queen wore to her father’s coronation aged 10 – and the two brothers in frock coats and breeches.

“Kate loves dressing up her children, so objections are unlikely. And the money shot everyone will want is a snap of the three siblings in their finery alongside the King and the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony after the service.” The final official guest list and duties for all members of the royal family at the Coronation have yet to be revealed.