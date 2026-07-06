Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi Reportedly Faced Months of Marital Issues Before Split

Country singer Jon Pardi and his estranged wife, Summer Pardi, reportedly experienced months of marital difficulties before publicly announcing the end of their marriage, according to a new report.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement on 3 July, saying they had made the difficult decision to end their marriage while remaining committed to co-parenting their two daughters, Presley and Sienna.

According to Us Weekly, a source claimed the pair had been dealing with “major issues” since last year and had nearly separated before the 2025 holiday season. The report also alleged that Jon and Summer briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram before later reconnecting on the platform as they attempted to work through their relationship.

The source further claimed that Summer had become “fed up” with the situation but continued trying to repair the marriage for the sake of their children before ultimately deciding to file for divorce.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM)

Court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly show that Summer filed for divorce in Tennessee on 12 May, nearly two months before the couple publicly confirmed their separation. The filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage.

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According to the documents, Summer has requested to be designated the primary residential parent of the couple’s daughters if an agreement cannot be reached regarding custody. She has also asked the court for an equitable division of marital assets, the return of her separate property and an award of spousal support, alleging that Jon has the financial ability to provide it.

Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi married in November 2020 and welcomed two daughters during their five-year marriage. Neither Jon nor his representatives have publicly commented on the divorce filing beyond the couple’s joint statement announcing their separation.