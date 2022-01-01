Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking tribute in honor of International Women’s Day

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute in honor of International Women’s Day.

The star took to Instagram to share a series of photos to highlight the incredible bravery of the women fighting for their country as it goes through war.

Jen’s Instagram comments were flooded with thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine, and support to her as she shared a series of organizations that are supporting Ukraine through different donations and shelters.

“Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists…” wrote the star in her caption.

The series of photos featured women of all ages taking on a variety of roles, joining one another in protest against Russia, suiting up in army gear, and organizing and distributing donations.

Fans were quick to commend the star for her heartfelt tribute, commenting things like: “That certainly puts it in perspective. Thank you for your voice,” and: “Thank you for your support,” as well as: “Jennifer, the women of Ukraine thank you and love you with all their free hearts,” among a slew of yellow and blue hearts to signal the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Jen had a special message to the brave women of Ukraine, writing: “To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you.”

She acknowledged that “it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are,” and she included the links to four different organizations supporting Ukraine.

As the humanitarian crisis progresses, stars such as Ginger Zee and Elton John have expressed their sorrow over the war. ABC journalist David Muir also shared on Tuesday morning a historic, one-on-one interview between himself and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.