Irina Shayk starred topless and without makeup in an advertisement for her own shoe brand

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk shared a candid photo and pleased her subscribers. The picture appeared on her Instagram page.

The 35-year-old celebrity starred topless with her hair down, sitting on the beach in yellow swimming trunks and sandals with heels of the same color. In the posted frames, the model covers her bare breasts with her hands, posing without makeup.

Thus, Shayk made an advertisement for her own shoe collection, released jointly with the Tamara Mellon brand.

The publication of the model gained 404 thousand likes and delighted the fans, which they expressed in the comments. “Gorgeous,” “Hot,” “Kanye is lucky with you,” “The most beautiful model,” “Fire,” “I just adore you,” ” Irina, you’re a beauty!” the fans expressed themselves.