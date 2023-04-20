Prince William and Kate Middleton Turned Down the Invitation to Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding for This Reason

Many well-known people were there at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding a little over a year ago, not the least of whom were the groom’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Despite the Beckhams attending William and Kate’s own wedding in 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly denied an invitation to the Florida event. (The Mirror says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited, despite the fact that the Beckhams attended their wedding in 2018 as well.)

Because of the rumored conflict between William and Harry, “The Beckhams were said to have agonized over which royal couple to pick,” the publication claims. “In the end, they chose William and Kate because of their extensive friendship,” says the statement.

But William and Kate sent a negative RSVP. According to a source close to the Beckhams, “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy, but they are unable to attend.” The cause, the source claimed? Security.

“David’s attachment and history go back to William and Kate, and they have a very strong relationship, and they were their choice of wedding guests,” the insider said. “They are the people that David and Victoria are attached to, and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

However, there was no shortage of famous people at the wedding. Along with Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Ritchie, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who were still dating at the time, other celebrities that attended the event included fellow Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton.