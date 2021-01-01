Womenz Magazine

‘DAWSON’S Creek’ WRITER Heidi Ferrer Dead By Suicide At 50 Battled Long-Haul COVID

Heidi Ferrer — a Hollywood writer known for her work on the hit WB series “Dawson’s Creek” and ABC’s “Wasteland” — has died by suicide following a long battle with COVID-19.

A family member tells us Heidi took her own life after fighting covid for more than a year, she died on May 26.

She contracted the virus when the pandemic was raging in late April 2020, and her symptoms worsened month after month. She was bedridden a couple of months after she first fell ill … suffering from severe fatigue and neurological tremors.

Heidi wrote a blog post back in September detailing exactly how COVID knocked her down — she called the recovery process the hardest thing her body’s ever had to go through.

She said, “In my darkest moments, I told my husband that if I didn’t get better, I did not want to live like this. I wasn’t suicidal, I just couldn’t see any quality of life long term and there was no end in sight.”

Her condition went through a steady decline this year as she battled long-haul COVID symptoms — and last month, more than a year after contracting the virus, she was bedridden again before her death. Nick called long-haul COVID “a public health crisis that must be addressed quickly.”

Heidi made a name for herself as a writer who, without a college degree, sold her first spec, “The C Word,” to Oscar-winning producer Arnold Kopelson. She remained a member of the Writer’s Guild of America for 24 years.

Heidi’s survived by her husband, 13-year-old son, mother and 2 sisters. She was 50.

