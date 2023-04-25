Prince Harry’s homesick calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation as he seeks ‘reassurances’

Prior to his trip to the UK for the Coronation, it has been claimed that Prince Harry has been calling his father in “homesick” attempts to get “reassurances.”

According to Russell Myers, royal editor of the Mirror, the 38-year-old is reportedly concerned about security measures and “where would he be placed within any kind of seating plan.”

Myers, who was speaking to Sky News Australia, said that King Charles has been “seeking reassurances” from him and that he is also “homesick.” “He’s homesick, he does miss his family,” Mr. Myers said to Sky News Australia.

According to reports, some royals are hoping that the Coronation would help Harry and the family patch things up after his incendiary book, Spare, and subsequent interviews.

But considering some of Harry’s remarks regarding his family, Myers said he finds it hard to think that he would be trying to repair connections. He said, “It’s very difficult to see how that marriage up with his attitude.”

Harry will be seated “ten rows back” and presumably “not going to hang around” throughout the ceremony, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell. He may barely spend a day in the nation, according to some royal insiders.

Meghan will celebrate Archie’s 4th birthday, which also happens to be that day, while Harry is at the Coronation. It has been made known that she has prepared a “low-key” celebration for her son.

“They’ll be surrounded by friends and Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland]. That weekend, Meghan will undoubtedly have support, the insider told People. Naturally, Lilibet, the younger sister, will also attend the festivities.

“They make such a cute couple. Lili is dear to Archie. Such a wonderful child, he is. He often inquires about Lili while she is absent, the insider continues.

The last time Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were in the UK was in June of last year for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. Little Lilibet had never been to her father’s country before.

According to a source at the time, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021, had a “fantastic visit” during which she first saw Charles and the Queen. To see his granddaughter, according to them, was “wonderful” and “very emotional” for Charles.