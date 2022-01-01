Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never win back’ UK public over ‘egregious’ attack on royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared shocking accusations against the royals in their Oprah interview in March 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are never getting back the support of the British public after their explosive Oprah interview, according to her estranged sister Samantha Markle.

In March last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused a senior royal of being racist. They also claimed that The Firm refused to help her when she started having suicidal thoughts. The duke said his father, Prince Charles, cut him off financially after Megxit, leaving him to rely on his mother’s inheritance.

Their claims against the British royals shocked family members and those who saw their interview on TV. Despite the allegations, Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement said that “recollections may vary” and that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie will always be “much-loved members” of the family.

However, the damage has already been done. The claims have only destroyed the couple’s reputation according to royal commentators. The duchess’ half-sister, for one, said that it may be hard to forget the things the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in the interview. Thus, it may be difficult for them to win back the support of the British public.

“I can’t speak for the British people but from what I’ve heard, the pulse of the people is not likely,” Samantha told the Daily Star.

She continued, “Their actions against The Royal Family and the racial mudslinging that took place in the media was so hurtful and egregious that you can’t take back the spoken word. There are some things that you can, you can forgive but it seems to be an ongoing thing.”

The 57-year old said that people “might be able to forgive” but they may not easily forget. This could lead to awkward situations if ever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to return to the U.K. Samatha added, “You don’t forget and it’s that inability to forget makes things very awkward and they can never be as cozy as they once were.”

Prince Harry has so far only returned home twice: at Prince Philip’s funeral in April and then in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue. Meghan Markle has yet to visit the U.K. since Megxit in 2020. It is said that the lack of police protection in the country is preventing them from visiting with their children Archie and Lilibet.