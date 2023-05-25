Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by backlash over NYC car chase: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent car chase incident has been generating significant attention in the media. While figures like Gayle King have expressed support and concern for the royal couple, others, including Whoopi Goldberg, have criticized their actions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced criticism for allegedly exaggerating the details of the car chase. The New York Police Department (NYPD) clarified that the couple arrived at their destination safely, and no summonses or collisions were reported. The photo agency involved also stated that the paparazzi maintained a safe distance from the Sussexes and did not pose any harm to anyone.

According to a source from Us Weekly, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are surprised by the response to the “catastrophic” and “frightening” car chase they experienced. They maintain that their account of the incident is not exaggerated and express hurt over claims suggesting otherwise.

The insider further revealed that the couple refuses to be silenced and will continue to stand up for themselves. They are determined to be visible and unafraid, reinforcing their commitment to speak out when they feel wronged.

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s publicist dismissed speculations that the car chase was a PR stunt, emphasizing the significance of Princess Diana’s tragic car accident in 1997. Refuting any such motives, their publicist asserted that associating the incident with a publicity stunt would be disrespectful considering the Duke’s family history.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly pursued by paparazzi throughout New York City after attending an awards show. The incident left the royal couple shaken, highlighting the impact it had on them.