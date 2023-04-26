Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Reveal Why They Chose Tyler Perry as Daughter Lilibet’s Godparent

The ideal selection! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken candidly about their choice for Tyler Perry to serve as Lilibet’s godparent. The couple, who also have a son named Archie, first disclosed that Perry took on the position when they were filming their Harry & Meghan docuseries for Netflix. The Madea actor said he was hesitant to accept the offer at the moment.

“They were really serious over the phone, but we’d call and chat and talk about frivolous stuff. ‘OK, what’s going on?’ I ask. ‘Well, we’d prefer for you to be Lili’s godfather,’ they said. I said, “Whoa.” In the sixth edition of the one-hour special, which aired in December 2022, Perry remembered, “I had to take a minute to take that in.

The director said he was “honored” to have gotten the request from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I then hung up the phone, thought it over, and gave them a call again. “Uh, hold on a second,” I say. Does this imply that we must go there, meet [the royal family], and do all of that business in the church? I’m not going to do that. If you have to do it there, that’s OK, but maybe we can have a little ceremony in private here,” he said.

When Perry gave Harry and Meghan a place to stay in Los Angeles in 2020 as they prepared to leave the royal family, the two quickly become close. Harry and Meghan moved down to California before the birth of their daughter after leaving the UK for Canada.

In June 2021, the couple made the birth of their daughter public. A statement on their Archewell website stated, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their baby, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world. In the capable hands of the medical professionals and personnel of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m.”

The message added, “We were blessed with the birth of our daughter, Lili, on June 4th. We are still thankful for the love and prayers we have received from all around the world since she is more than we could have ever anticipated. We appreciate your continuous generosity and assistance during this very important period for our family.

At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Archie had already given his younger sister “lots of kisses” and “held her with the help of his parents.” The source said, “He’s such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues.”

Archie, on the other hand, was born in May 2019, and during his baptism two months later, the identity of his godmother and godfather was kept a secret. In a statement from July 2019, Buckingham Palace said that this was “in keeping with their wishes.”

As revealed in January 2020 that Mark Dyer, Harry’s mentor, and Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s childhood nanny, are Archie’s godparents. That same month, Harry and Meghan made the choice to relinquish their roles as senior members of the royal family. In February 2021, they officially left.

Less than a week had passed since the couple revealed they were expecting their second child, revealing the former actress’ baby bulge. In a March CBS interview, her husband revealed the child’s gender, exclaiming, “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We also have our family. It’s lovely having the four of us and our two dogs together.

Later, the author of Spare provided an update on seeing his kids grow. Harry made light of the fact that he didn’t anticipate his children to look so much like him when he made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January 2023.

He chuckled, adding that his children “definitely” also resemble his mother, Princess Diana. “I actually really thought at the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, there is no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” he said.

The BetterUp CIO claims that in his youngest, he sees “a lot of” the late Princess of Wales. He said, “I believe right now I see a lot of my wife in [Archie]. “The Spencer gene is really powerful, however. The ginger gene is powerful.