Ashley Graham breaks her silence over the car crash Hugh Grant interview on Oscars red carpet

Ashley Graham has spoken out after the embarrassing Hugh Grant interview on the Oscars red carpet sparked anger from stunned fans.

When Ashley stopped him for a conversation, the 62-year-old Four Weddings and a Funeral star looked completely bored, only giving brief and caustic replies to the model’s questions.

Ashley, well known for her modeling work, had been hired as a reporter for the A-list red carpet, ready to interview some of Hollywood’s greatest stars in front of the camera when she ran into Hugh.

Graham began the conversation by asking the actor about his favorite part about the Oscars, to which he said, “Well, it’s fascinating…the whole of humanity is here.”

The model, 35, then asked the actor what he was most looking forward to seeing during the event, but Grant said that he wasn’t looking forward to any awards.

She continued: “What are you wearing?” To which Grant simply replied: “My suit.” Ashley asked about his involvement in Rian Johnson’s thriller Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as a last-ditch attempt to rescue the interview.

Grant retorted: “Well I’m barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds.” “It still must have been fun though, you had fun right?” Graham replied. But an uncomfortable response followed as the actor said: “Erm… almost.”

Fans at home were horrified by the interview and praised Graham for how she handled it. “Why was Hugh grant so rude?? Shout out to Ashley for holding up the conversation. / getting through that #Oscars,” one person wrote on social media.

Another added: “Ok that interview just now with Hugh Grant was painful.” “Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t want to talk about the actual event,” someone else said.

Whist another fan asked: “Is Hugh Grant trying to give the most awkward interview possible?” Ashley shared her thoughts on the awkward encounter at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness,” she told TMZ as she arrived at LAX airport.

On the same night, Grant divided audiences when he joked about looking like a scrotum while standing next to Andie MacDowell on stage over 30 years after the release of Four Weddings And A Funeral. During the 95th Academy Awards, the duo presented the award for outstanding product design.

Taking to the stage, Grant said: “We’re actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. “Andie’s been wearing one every day for the last 29 years, I’ve never used one in my life.

“Still stunning,” he said, gesturing to MacDowell. “Basically a scrotum,” he said of himself, which was met by laughs across the Dolby Theatre. “What are you doing?” his co-star retorted.