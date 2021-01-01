Gigi Hadid Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Are You Sure This Is Her?!

Gigi Hadid is known for being a beachy blonde beauty, but it seems that motherhood has inspired her to try out a new look. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram last week to show off her new flaming red locks, a color which she attributed to the popular Netflix show, “The Queen’s Gambit,” and fans can’t get enough.

Hadid initially shared her new look to her Instagram story, documenting the dye process before showing off the final product. On one image of her wavy copper locks she wrote, “She is dedicated to everyone responsible for The Queen’s Gambit.” Finally Gigi moved to her feed to post some photos of her new hair in action with images from the most recent Versace show.

Rocking a bold blue eye look with her red locks straightened to impressive lengths, the model and new mother effortlessly floated down the runway in a chic black number. She later posted another BTS image as she got her makeup done, leading Donatella Versace herself to comment a series of flame emojis reminiscent of Hadid’s new hair color.

The fresh new style came just over 6 months after Hadid gave birth to her first child, a little girl named Khai, with her long time partner, Zayn. After only half a year at home, the hardworking model has already returned to the runway, displaying an impressive ability to juggle motherhood and her career.

Gigi seems to be having fun showing off her new look on social media and almost certainly set a new trend for the upcoming season. We won’t be shocked to see red hair all over our Pinterest feeds and the runway over the next several months. “The Queen’s Gambit” may have been the original inspiration, but Gigi gave the look an updated twist with this copper hue.