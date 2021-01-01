Gal Gadot Is Raising The Temperature In This Tiny Mini Dress For ‘W’ Magazine—OMG!

Whenever we see Gal Gadot, we’re in awe of how much she really embodies her character Wonder Woman off-screen as much as she does on-screen. The brunette beauty always looks absolutely stunning.

But when we saw her wearing THIS mini dress for a W Magazine shoot, ours jaws dropped!

The 35-year-old Israeli actress struck a pose outside wearing some seriously sexy short dresses for her W Magazine shoot. We would even venture to say dangerously short!

The beauty captioned her February 23rd post: “Thank you for having me” and got over 1.5m likes.

The stunning actress recently announced on social media that that she is pregnant with her third child.

She shared an adorable picture, posing with her hands on her stomach alongside her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters.

To make the big announcement, Gal captioned that Instagram post, “Here we go again.”

The gorgeous Gal and her growing family got plenty of love and excitement from her 50.8m followers.

Gal has been keeping busy, and recently presented the award for Best Foreign Language Picture at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

After “Wonder Woman 1984” came out late last year, the third film in the franchise was announced which means more Gal slaying and saving the day.