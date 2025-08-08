Mystery in Montauk as Fashion Star Found Dead on Docked Yacht

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened to Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a rising star in the fashion world, after her unexpected death aboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club on Long Island.

The 33-year-old designer was discovered lifeless in the early hours of August 5, sparking a wave of shock both in the Hamptons and across New York’s fashion circles. According to a statement released by the Suffolk County Police Department, an autopsy was conducted the following day, but didn’t reveal any signs of violence. “Her final cause of death is pending further examination,” officials confirmed on August 6.

East Hampton Town Police were the first to respond after a man on board the boat called 911 around midnight upon finding Nolan-O’Slatarra unresponsive. Authorities said CPR was performed, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montauk Yacht Club, which sits on a scenic 16-acre waterfront stretch and draws wealthy vacationers throughout the summer, responded to the news with a brief statement. A spokesperson told CBS News, “We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”

Nolan-O’Slatarra wasn’t just another visitor to the Hamptons — she was a familiar face in the local fashion scene. Her brand, East x East, which offers chic swimwear, breezy resort looks, and accessories, had its own summer pop-up shop at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, just six miles from where she was found.

The Ireland-born, Manhattan-based entrepreneur had built her business from the ground up, blending her urban lifestyle with a love for sun-soaked coastal escapes. In a TikTok video shared in April, she explained the meaning behind her brand’s tagline. “Our tagline is built in the city, made for the sun,” she said. “I think it resonates with so many people on so many levels because at some point, everyone in their lives is grinding, but everyone’s destined for the sun.”

With her warm energy, business drive, and creative vision, Nolan-O’Slatarra had become a rising name in fashion — and her sudden death has left friends, fans, and industry insiders stunned.

Though officials have not confirmed the cause, the absence of visible trauma has only deepened the mystery. As the investigation continues and further examinations are carried out, the fashion world is mourning a young woman who was not just building a brand, but living her dream one sunlit summer at a time.