The most show-stopping celebrity moments at the G’Day USA Gala over the years

The Met Gala looked a little different last year, but it’s back on in 2021—albeit with proof of vaccination and indoor masking required—and this year’s attendees are sure to pull out all the stops. Throughout the years, the star-studded event has been the site of some unforgettable celebrity moments—from Lady Gaga’s elaborate striptease to Rihanna’s riveting performance on top of a dinner table. And who could forget when Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were first caught dancing flirtatiously with each other, kindling the Hiddleswift phenomenon? Take a walk down memory lane with this list of the craziest celebrity moments.

There are, quite simply, no words for the performance Lady Gaga put on at the 2019 Met Gala. The actress and singer showed up in a Fuschia Brandon Maxwell cape gown with a 25-foot train, taking off layer after layer until she was writhing on the steps of the Met in lingerie, fishnets, and sky-high heels. Nobody does it better!

Billy Porter set a new standard: How else would one enter the Met Gala if not carried in by six shirtless men? Things only got more jaw-dropping from there, as the Pose star showed off a custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds, which included a bejeweled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings, a 24-karat gold headpiece, as well as custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and fine jewels by Andreoli, John Hardy, and Oscar Heyman.