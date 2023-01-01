Celebs Spotted at Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture Week

Haute Couture Week is already an exciting time on the fashion calendar. Adding to that excitement? Celebrity spottings. Decked out in the most glamorous designs while sitting in the front row for our favorite fashion houses, Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture week has already brought in top A-listers.

It’s common knowledge that a significant part of the buzz around fashion shows happens off the runway and is centered around who’s attending (and what they’re wearing). This haute couture season has already proven this; Doja Cat at Schiaparelli in a red monochrome number dripped in 30,000 crystals; Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli faux lion head gown; Maisie Williams black-and-white corseted dress at Dior.

As more design houses prepare to show their collections in the coming days, we eagerly await to see what other celebrities we can expect to see sitting front row. Below, L’OFFICIEL looks at all the celebrities spotted at Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture Week so far.