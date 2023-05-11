Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura celebrate their 20th anniversary, three years after his cheating scandal

Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz is providing his followers an update on life as a former preacher who was fired from the church in November 2020 for “moral failures” after being “unfaithful” to his wife, Laura.

“For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids, my family has been my only priority,” the 44-year-old wrote in a social media statement ahead of FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong documentary release on Friday, May 19.

“In order to do that, seeking sobriety and healing had to run parallel with those goals,” Lentz — who shares three children with his spouse — admitted. “Honestly nothing else mattered. None of the noise, the lies, none of the half-truths that were said about me and or us, mattered.

All I wanted was to prove to my wife and kids that I could show up for them like I had never done before. Although we have a long way to go, with a lot of work, a lot of honesty, and a lot of prayers, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy, and deliberately honest place,” the celebrity spiritual advisor expressed.

“So much so that we not only celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary on May 5th but we got to do that in the purest way. Unfortunately, that came through a lot of humiliation, embarrassment, and heartache,” Lentz confessed. The couple tied the knot in 2003, however, they landed themselves in the headlines in November 2020 when the pastor was exposed for cheating on his wife.

“We were not interested in blame shifting or responsibility deflection. We focus on my mistakes and the context for what transpired,” he continued, noting, “Trust me it led me to some dark places.”