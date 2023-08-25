Britney Spears ‘in pain’ after being forced to ‘let go’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is reportedly struggling with the emotional aftermath following her breakup with Sam Asghari.

Sources told BBC that the pop star sensed the challenges in their relationship but held on, hoping for a resolution. “Britney sensed issues with Sam, but she held on, hoping things would get better,” the insider shared.

Despite recent appearances of being upbeat, insiders claim the celebrated singer feels unsettled adjusting to life without Asghari, describing it as if “the ground has shifted beneath her.”

Friends have tried reassuring Spears that she’s better off post-split. However, the source mentions, “Britney finds it tough to come to terms with that sentiment.”

On the other hand, Asghari seems to be channeling his energies elsewhere, recently settling into a lavish apartment near Beverly Hills and Century City.