Britney Spears Drops Hot Dance Routine on Very Low Cut Pink Bodysuit for Latest Instagram Stunt

Britney Spears has been creating a social media buzz this week for her latest Instagram stunts. This week, she uploaded videos of her wearing a variety of wild animal ensembles.

Now, the songstress has dropped a new stunt featuring a sultry dance on a hot pink bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Princess of Pop danced to the beat of 1996 hit “No Diggity” by Blackstreet with several drops on the floor amongst her over 30 million followers on Instagram. The 39-year old star captioned her post with “PINK is the new RED”, dazzled with a series of pink emojis.

She glammed up her overall look with a singular gold chain accessory and a bright, white-heeled pair of boots. Spears sported her signature blond hair with a smudge-styled black eyeliner. The striking dance number was even glamorized by her fierce and cheeky posterior.

Her flattering and vibrant-toned hot pink bodysuit contrasts well with her deep, glowing tan, accentuating her body features. The “Toxic” singer has even spiced up her Instagram performance by throwing a faux shoulder cape in the middle of the dance clip.

Just a day earlier than her recent hot-pink dance number, Britney uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to her iconic VMAs performance 20 years ago.

She sported a striking green and black figure body fit reptile jumpsuit. At the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, Britney danced while singing “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a live albino Burmese python wrapped around her neck.

Her performance has been known as one of the most iconic VMA performances of all time. Britney captioned the Instagram slideshow post, “I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf***ing snake myself!!!!”

She also added a comment saying “And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little sh*ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the (snake emojis).”

She opted to pose like a snake while rocking her trademark smudgy black eyeliner and smokey black shadow. She posted a series of two posts posing like a viper. As reported by Mirror, while her Instagram posts are very joyous, most Britney fans are concerned of her well-being.

This is especially true since the singer is due in court this month to face her conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears, her father.

Britney’s father has yielded total control over her with the conservatorship agreement that was put in place last 2008. While the singer seems to be having a great time, her fans wish her well especially for the fights that she will have to face.