Britney Spears accuses family of mistreatment and says she will find a new family

Britney Spears has made fresh allegations about her family, claiming that she was treated unfairly during visits to Louisiana and felt as though she had been made to feel like a slave.

In an Instagram caption published on November 2, the singer accused her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and former husband Kevin Federline of actions that left her feeling hurt. She ended the post with a pointed statement: “I will find a new family.”

Spears alleged that Jamie Lynn never allowed her to hold her niece, Ivey Joan Watson, during visits that she described as two week stays in Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also claimed Federline would not let her use the bathroom when she visited the house to collect their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The singer did not provide specific dates or further details about the alleged incidents. Her claims have not been independently verified, and neither allegation should be treated as an established account of what happened.

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Her comments have renewed attention on an earlier message from December 28, 2025, when Spears addressed her niece publicly and wrote that she wanted to hold her. However, that post does not independently confirm her latest allegation.

The family tensions also come against the background of Spears’ long running dispute over her conservatorship, which began in 2008 and ended in November 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, had overseen her estate for much of that period.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears expressed affection for Jamie Lynn and her family, writing that she would always love her sister.