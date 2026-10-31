‘It Ends With Us’ crew disputes Blake Lively’s claims in new doc: Report

A new documentary is disputing Blake Lively’s account of Justin Baldoni’s behavior on the set of It Ends With Us, with its director saying crew members he interviewed did not recognize the picture painted in her allegations.

Filmmaker Andy Signore, who directed the docuseries It Ends With Justice, told NewsNation on October 28 that several people he spoke with were surprised by Lively’s claims.

“None of them saw that toxic, combative thing,” Signore said. “All the crew members were surprised when the lawsuit dropped.”

Crew views on set disagreements

According to Signore, the people he interviewed generally saw disagreements on set as differences in working styles rather than evidence of widespread misconduct.

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He also described how the crew felt about the two stars. “Most of the crew felt very positive about Justin, very positive about Justin and kind of neutral and different toward Blake,” he claimed. Signore added that he struggled to find people willing to publicly defend Lively.

The legal conflict began in late 2024 amid reported tensions surrounding the film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’ (Photo by Getty Images)

Disputed scenes and a “PR” claim

The documentary also revisits disputes over a childbirth scene and the editing of sequences depicting domestic violence. Signore questioned Lively’s account of the production and suggested the legal fight was part of a broader public relations effort.

“I think this was all a PR play for them,” he said. “No, this was always a smear campaign against Justin.”

Background of the legal fight

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024. Baldoni denied the allegations. Both parties filed lawsuits, though the pair settled their dispute in May 2026, shortly before the case was supposed to head to trial.

The claims in the documentary are those of its director and the crew members he interviewed. Lively’s allegations were never tested at trial because of the settlement.