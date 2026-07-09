Ariana Grande praises look-alike Paige Niemann’s natural beauty in resurfaced DM

Ariana Grande has reached out to the woman who built a massive online following by looking just like her.

In her new docuseries Turning the Paige, longtime Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann revealed the pop icon encouraged her to stop trying to resemble someone else and embrace who she already is.

“I am flattered, and I am sure you’re very sweet,” Grande, 33, told her 22-year-old look-alike in an old DM. “But I just wanted you to know, I looked back a little ways on your page, and I think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that you’re very beautiful as Yourself.”

The Grammy-winner continued, “Without all the make-up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot. i had to say it because it is the truth. always do what makes you happy, of course, but if i didn’t say that to you, i’d regret it. you’re beautiful as you are. take care.”

Though it is unclear when Grande sent the message to Niemann, it reportedly wasn’t the first time the pair had connected. Back in 2019, Niemann told TMZ that Grande personally contacted her for the first time and expressed her desire to meet during her then-ongoing _Sweetener _Tour.

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As for the impersonations, though Grande told Niemann she was “flattered,” the Wicked star has previously admitted that she sometimes finds the whole thing “bizarre.”