Alexandra Leclerc at center of unverified social media claims over alleged brand message

Unverified claims involving Alexandra Leclerc have prompted discussion across Formula 1 social media after an Instagram direct message to fashion brand Runaway The Label circulated online.

The claims originated from a since-edited Instagram post by Brazilian Formula 1 gossip account which referenced a TikTok video that has since been deleted.

The post claimed Alexandra, formerly Alexandra Saint-Mleux, contacted the fashion brand after seeing one of its videos featuring a pale blue outfit.

A screenshot shared alongside the post allegedly showed a message reading: “Hii! I was looking at outfits for my upcoming summer trips and I was wondering if you would be interested in sending me this blue set? it’s soooo cutee.”

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The reported controversy centred on the wording of the alleged message, with some social media users suggesting it implied a request for complimentary clothing from a small business.

The TikTok video featuring the alleged exchange was later removed following criticism online.

The same Instagram post also stated that, before the video was deleted, the shop owner had reportedly commented that Alexandra had contacted the brand because the outfit was sold out on its website.

According to fans, this suggested the enquiry may have been about obtaining an unavailable item rather than requesting a free product.

As matters stand, there has been no public response from Alexandra Leclerc, Charles Leclerc or Runaway The Label regarding the context of the direct message.