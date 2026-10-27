Woman Admits To Killing Cat, Blending And Drinking It’s Organs

Spooky season hit one Florida community early after a woman admitted to killing a neighborhood cat and drinking its organs after blending them together like a smoothie, investigators say.

Officials say 21-year-old Juliana Alyssa Brown was arrested Wednesday on one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty causing excessive pain or death after she admitted to holding the cat captive for several days in May 2024 before killing it while her family was on vacation, according to 10 Tampa Bay News.

Pasco County investigators learned of Brown’s confession from a mandatory clinical reporter on Sunday, Oct. 11, according to the outlet.

Brown then told investigators that the cat’s screams of pain caused her to become “sexually aroused.” She said the animal survived the stabbing and an attempt to crush it between her legs before she ultimately drowned it in her bathroom, according to the affidavit.

The disturbing account didn’t end there. After Brown killed the cat, deputies say, she put the animal in her refrigerator to hide its body from family members.

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Brown then “skinned the cat, dissected its organs, placed them in a blender, and drank them,” according to the affidavit.

“The defendant told patrol deputies she later decapitated the cat and removed the face off of the head which she held onto for several months after preserving it in alcohol,” the affidavit stated.

During an interview, Brown showed investigators a Polaroid labeled May 5 depicting a cat skinned from the head down with its organs removed, according to the affidavit. She also showed detectives a photo of the same cat alive on May 3.

Brown also produced a knife she identified as the one used in the attack, pointing to damage from “hitting the bones,” according to the affidavit.

Her family confirmed they had been on a vacation in May 2024. Deputies determined that Brown held the cat hostage and killed it between May 3 and May 5 of that year, per the outlet.

Brown also told deputies she had fantasized about killing animals since she was three years old, according to the affidavit.

The deputy who wrote the affidavit requested a high bond for Brown “due to an enhanced fear of public safety.”

“I understand that cruelty to animals is often a precursor for individuals who go on to carry out mass attacks or acts of targeted violence against individuals,” he wrote.