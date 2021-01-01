What Do Bubble Masks Do For Your Skin?

Want to jazz up your skincare routine? Or join the bandwagon of #bubblemask? Whatever may be your motivation, bubble masks are amazing for your skin! We can’t deny how satisfying it is to watch those bubbles foam over as the mask removes all the dirt and grime from your face.

This Korean skincare trend has been getting rave reviews for its “instant glow-up”. Want to know why beauty bloggers are going gaga over these bubble masks? Scroll down.

What Is A Bubble Mask?

Bubble masks are cleansing masks that foam or form bubbles due to a special oxygenation process. These bubbles help in gently removing dirt and impurities from your face and leave your face glowing.

Bubble masks are available in various options, including sheet masks, creams, clay masks containing foaming and (that form bubbles) hydrating ingredients, collagen supplements, and activated charcoal (for improved hydration and exfoliation).

If you think your skin is dull and looks lifeless, you need to try this Korean beauty innovation. But how do you use it?

How To Use A Bubble Mask?

1. Cleanse Your Skin

Clean your face thoroughly using a gentle cleanser. Use warm water to wash your face so that the pores open up. Pat your skin dry.

2. Apply The Face Mask

Take the mask out and put it on your face gently. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes or as instructed on the package.

If you are using it in the cream form, wash your hands and scoop out the product. Use the spatula to spread it evenly on your face. Avoid the areas around your eyes, nostrils, and mouth. Also, do not apply it close to the hairline. Leave it on for the specified duration.

3. Wait For The Bubbles To Form

You will notice that the mask starts to bubble. Let it stay for the time specified by the brand. Do not leave it for more than 20 minutes as it can dry the skin.

4. Remove The Mask

Remove the mask after the stipulated duration. Gently massage the remainder of the product onto your skin to clean the remaining dirt and impurities. Massaging also relaxes the facial muscles. Wash off with warm water.

5. Seal With A Serum or Moisturizer

Apply a serum that suits your skin to lock in the goodness of the product and keeps your skin soft and supple. Finish off with a moisturizer.

Using a bubble mask is simple. But when do you use it?

When To Use A Bubble Mask?

You can use a bubble mask once a week regularly for a quick pick-me-up or mini-facial! Swap it with your scrubs and add an element of fun to your skincare routine. We recommend you use it at night for a relaxing experience.

You may also make your own bubble mask at home.

How Do You Make A Homemade Bubble Mask?

Although not as effective as the oxygenated bubble mask, you can try this quick fix DIY bubble mask at home.

You will need

2 teaspoons of clay

½ a teaspoon of charcoal

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ a teaspoon of glycerine

Process

Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply a thin layer of the mixture evenly to your face. Wait for 10 minutes. You will notice the bubbles or foam forming. You can gently remove the mask once it dries. Use a damp cloth in a circular motion to cleanse your skin. Rinse with warm water. Pat dry your skin and top off with a moisturizer.

Conclusion

Unleash your goofy inner child as you pamper yourself with the latest skincare has to offer – bubble masks! These cleansing masks are gentle and safe for the skin. Moreover, they claim to fight acne, deliver nutrients to your skin, and improve circulation to leave your face soft and radiant. Pick your favorite bubble mask or make your own at home today!