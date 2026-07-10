Taylor Frankie Paul to return for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 5 in limited capacity

Taylor Frankie Paul will return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for its fifth season, though only in a limited capacity, months after legal troubles and a production shutdown cast doubt over her future on the Hulu reality series.

According to People, the reality star has begun filming new material for Season 5 after producers decided to include her despite the show’s production pause earlier this year. However, a source said Paul’s involvement will be significantly reduced compared with previous seasons as the series continues to navigate the fallout from her ongoing legal issues.

Production on the fifth season was halted in March after police in Utah opened domestic violence investigations involving Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The controversy led several cast members to refuse to film alongside her, prompting Hulu to suspend production while the situation unfolded.

Filming eventually resumed, although only for confessionals and select scenes rather than a full production schedule. Sources previously told People that the shortened fifth season would largely consist of footage captured before filming stopped, supplemented by newly recorded interviews.

Utah prosecutors decline to file new domestic violence charges against Taylor Frankie Paul, citing ‘insufficient evidence’ (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Paul has also spent recent weeks addressing her personal struggles publicly. She recently revealed that she voluntarily entered a treatment facility to focus on her mental health, saying she “needed extra help” after a difficult period marked by legal disputes and a custody battle over her young son.

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The reality star’s relationship with the rest of the “MomTok” group has remained strained. Earlier this week, she criticised several of her former castmates on social media after they filmed together without her, accusing them of distancing themselves during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became one of Hulu’s biggest unscripted hits after chronicling the lives of a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers whose friendships were rocked by Paul’s “soft swinging” scandal. Since then, the series has been dominated by shifting alliances, public feuds and personal controversies that have kept viewers invested beyond the original premise.

While it remains unclear exactly how much screen time Paul will receive, her return ensures one of the show’s most polarising figures will still be part of Season 5. Whether her limited appearance helps repair fractured relationships—or creates even more drama—will likely become one of the season’s central storylines.