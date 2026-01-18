‘Fighting for his life’: 13 year old Boy Critically Injured after Shark Attack at Sydney Harbour Beach

A terrifying shark attack has left a teenage boy critically injured and triggered a huge emergency response, with officers seen comforting his friends as the scene unfolded.

A 13 year old boy is fighting for his life after a shark attack at a popular Sydney Harbour beach on Sunday afternoon. The attack happened around 4.20pm at the western end of Shark Beach, Nielsen Park in Vaucluse, a beach known for its netted swimming area and open water. The sudden incident shocked beachgoers and left many struggling to process what they had witnessed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they responded with “multiple resources”, including intensive care paramedics and aeromedical teams, including the CareFlight helicopter. Up to five other children were reportedly with the boy at the time and tried to assist him before emergency services arrived, showing incredible bravery in a frightening moment.

Teen fighting for life after shark bite at Sydney harbour beach. (Photo by ABC)

Paramedics and Water Police transported him by boat to Rose Bay for urgent care. Officers were seen comforting distressed children near the beach entrance as the reality of the situation sank in for those who had been there.

“Water Police officer attached two medical tourniquets and was immediately given first aid on board the police vessel Water Police 41 for serious leg injuries before being transported to Rose Bay wharf, where NSW Ambulance Paramedics continued first aid,” NSW Police said in a statement. “(His) injuries are consistent with what is believed to have been a large shark.”

A blue NSW Police Rescue tent was erected next to an ambulance to provide privacy to paramedics as they treated him for more than an hour. The scene drew concern from the community as people waited anxiously for updates.

“The patient, a teenage boy, with critical injuries to both of his legs, was transported to Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick, in a critical condition,” the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.

It is understood the boy was jumping off rocks at one end of the beach when the shark struck. A NSW Police spokesperson said the boy is believed to be about 13 years old. “The beach has been closed, and swimmers are advised to avoid swimming in the water at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Police are continuing to search for the shark involved in the attack and have cordoned off the rock ledge from which the children were jumping. Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is working to identify the species of shark involved in the attack.

“This is a tragic shark attack on a young boy having a swim on a Sunday afternoon in a harbour beach in Sydney’s east,” Ms Moriarty said. “Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family. I understand there were also a lot of young people on the beach at the time of the attack, our thoughts are also with them.”