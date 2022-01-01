You Should Stop Using Scented Lotion If This Happens To You

Choosing the best lotion or moisturizer for you can be quite the process, especially if your skin is on the sensitive side. Having a good body lotion can be a game-changer and can help hydrate, repair, and smooth out your skin. However, skincare products aren’t universal (via Nylon).

Finding the right product for your specific skin type is a unique experience that comes down to much more than personal preference. As a matter of fact, some lotions can end up causing more harm than good.

Certain types and brands of lotion and body butter can actually irritate and dry out your skin, according to Well+Good. That’s why it’s important to take note of the list of ingredients on any given product.

As it turns out, skincare products with fragrance can cause an allergic reaction or worsen existing skin conditions in some people, especially those with sensitive skin, allergies, or inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne (per Nylon).

Scented lotions can cause a skin reaction

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, fragrances are highly allergenic and are currently the leading cause of cosmetic contact dermatitis in the country, which affects around 1% of the U.S. population. So why are they even added to lotions and skin care products in the first place?

“Fragrance in skincare means that a smell is added to the product — it can be either synthetic or natural, and is usually a blend of chemicals to impart a particular scent,” says Dr.

Purvis Patel, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, told Well+Good. “Whether natural or synthetic, fragrances can be sensitizers to the skin. Some, if used in higher doses, can cause rashes and irritation, especially in those with sensitive skin.”

As a result, using scented lotion can potentially lead to dryness, redness, irritation, and inflammation. In some cases, it can even result in a dry and itchy rash.

That’s why it’s important to look at the ingredients before purchasing skin care products (per Well+Good). Although not everyone with sensitive skin will have a reaction to products with fragrances, the best way to prevent one from occurring is to avoid them altogether.