5 Home Remedies to Keep Your Lips Soft

All of us would love to have soft, lustrous lips. Not all of us are lucky though. Lips get dry, rough, get chapped, and lose color because of a variety of reasons. It could happen when they are exposed to extreme cold or extreme heat and sunlight.

It can happen if you have the nervous habit of licking your lips orbiting them. It can also happen if you spend too much time inside a heated room or an air-conditioned room where all the moisture from your body is sucked dry constantly.

Many times you just cannot help the environment you are in, but you can always try some home remedies or preventive measures to keep your lips soft and prevent them from getting cracked or damaged. Here are some home remedies to keep your lips soft.

Wiping your lips with a wet towel every morning

Just like the other parts of your body, there are dead cells and skin on the lips too. When you wipe your lips with a wet towel and scrub it a bit, the deal cells and skin on your lips are removed, making your lips soft and fresh. By doing this regularly you can also maintain a healthy color on your lips.

©: fashioncentral

Exfoliating your lips

You can use homemade exfoliators such as honey with a dash of lemon, butter, or cucumber to keep your lips soft. You can rub them over your lips for a few minutes and then wash them off. Using a toothbrush to apply exfoliators will help you do it faster, better and also bring better blood circulation of blood to your lips. More blood flow to the lips makes them look healthy.

Applying lip balms

Lip balms that you can get over the counter are also a good way to keep your lips soft. If you do not want to wear them during the day, you can rely on chapsticks or lipsticks to keep your lips soft. Choose a lipstick that is creamy so your lips do not go dry over the course of the day.

Having a healthy diet

What you eat also plays a role in how your lips look. Eating a diet that is filled with fruits and vegetables is very good for your health. They contain the necessary anti-oxidants and the water to keep your lips healthy and moisturized.

©: healthline

Quitting cigarettes

Smoking also causes a lot of damage to your lips. They not only lead to discoloration of the lips but also make them cracked or dry. Cut down on your cigarettes if you want to have soft lips.

©: medical news today

You may hide your dry cracked lips under layers of lipstick but unless they are really soft, the original nature of your lips will come out. Have a routine for your lips just like you would have a makeup routine for the rest of your body. Soft lips give you a sexy pout and also a wonderful, painless mile.