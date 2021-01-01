5 Cucumber Face Masks

Cucumber has magical properties for the skin. It can be used as a toner, cleanser, and mask for the skin. Cucumber also has whitening properties, which makes the skin shine instantly. Listed below are some DIY cucumber face masks for the skin, read on.

Honey and cucumber mask

Honey and cucumber can be used for dry and combination skin. Honey cleanses and purifies the skin naturally. Cucumber helps to tone the skin and reduces fine lines on the skin. Take a part of honey and add a part of natural cucumber juice to it.

Now, add a dash of lemon juice to this. Mix well and apply it to the face. Let it remain for 15 minutes. Wash the face with cold water for best results.

Cucumber and tomato mask

This mask can be applied to oily and acne-affected skin. Cucumber helps to restore the Ph balance of the skin. Tomato juice or pulp helps to reduce oil on the skin, which prevents breakouts. The mask also helps to lighten acne marks on the skin.

Take a part of cucumber juice and add some tomato pulp or juice to this. Mix well and apply it all over the face. Let it dry up for 20-25 minutes. Wash the face with warm water for best results.

Cucumber and oats mask

This mask can be applied to get a radiant glow on the skin. Cucumber has natural lightening properties; it helps to minimize the effect of tanning on the skin. Oats helps to make the skin glow naturally.

Take a part of cucumber juice and add a part of powdered oats. Now, add some milk to make a thick paste. Apply this all over the face for 15 minutes. When dry, wash it with water. This mask also helps to tighten the skin.

Mint and cucumber mask

Because of stress, there are early signs of wrinkles on the skin. Mint helps to relax the skin and is effective to provide relief. Take a part of natural mint juice. Now, add two tablespoons of cucumber juice to this. Add a dash of honey.

Mix this well and apply it to the face. Wash the face with cold water. This is a perfect mask for stressed-out and tired facial skin. Look fresh in minutes by applying this mask.

Cucumber juice and sandalwood powder mask

Cucumber juice mixed with sandalwood powder is effective for acne-affected skin. A part of both mixed well can be applied on the skin on a daily basis. Sandalwood powder helps to lighten the marks on the skin. It also helps to minimize wrinkles on the skin.

Do try the above cucumber face masks to get a natural glow on skin! – magforwomen