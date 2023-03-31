Justine Bateman has made headlines for doing nothing. Despite criticism, the 1980s glamour girl, now 57, said on a recent edition of “60 Minutes Australia” that she is proudly accepting and not trying to change her wrinkles and lines.

“I just don’t give an s–t,” Bateman said in the interview. “I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it.” It’s a sentiment that married mom of four Amanda Hanson strongly echoes.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of aging,” Hanson, 50, a clinical psychologist from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told The Post. “It’s a natural process just like being born.”

She passionately supports natural beauty online and has sworn never to undergo “anti-aging” procedures like Botox, facelifts, or fillers.

“Getting older is a beautiful spiritual journey,” she said. “I won’t dishonor the process of aging by trying to alter it with surgery or cover it up with makeup.”

She noted fine lines around her eyes and lips, as well as wrinkles on her brow, soon after her 40th birthday in 2013. Her cheeks weren’t as full and firm as they used to be. She made the decision not to fight it.

“I made an outward declaration to myself that I would never get Botox or any of the treatments that toxic beauty culture says women need in order to be considered relevant, loved, or chosen,” said Hanson. She stopped dyeing her gray hair five years ago, which was the one beauty routine she struggled to give up.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute Amanda, there’s still an aspect in which you are still complicit to a system that says aging is wrong or needs to be hidden,’” she added. Hanson’s pro-aging views are shared by a number of older women in Hollywood, not just Bateman.

Paulina Porizkova, 57, Meryl Streep, 73, Drew Barrymore, 48, and Andie MacDowell, 64, have all openly stated that they do not want to be pricked by needles or have surgery to look younger. However, such ladies appear to be in short supply.

According to a recent study performed by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, treatments such as Botox, soft tissue filler, and nonsurgical skin tightening will be more popular for women over the age of 45 in 2022.

According to the study, revenue at 30% of facilities has more than doubled since March 2020. More than 75% of clinics reported business was growing by some amount.